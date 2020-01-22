Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/22/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Houston, TX-based WILLIE’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 16 to 17 (6% growth). This family/casual bar and grill concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants serve American cuisine. Average seating is for about 200. Catering service and banquet rooms are available. All the locations are in TX.

Atlanta, GA-based WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL (founded 1995) has increased by 1 unit, from 27 to 28 (4% growth). This fast casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering are available. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Washington, DC-based THE DC RESTAURANT GROUP has added a new concept called Northside Tavern (1). Other company concepts are 801 Restaurant & Bar (1), Bethany Blues (2), Bottom Line (1), Cafe Soleil (1), Canton’s Portside Tavern (1), Cedar Restaurant (1), Dickey’s Frozen Custard (1), Mango’s (1), Shaw’s Tavern (1), The Madhatter (1) and The Starboard (1). Overall company increase from 12 to 13 (8% growth). These upscale bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Average unit has seating for about 200. Catering service and banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are DC, DE and MD.

Texas-based WINGS N MORE (founded 1986) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual restaurant specializes in chicken wings, open for lunch and dinner, with full bar service. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Seating is for about 150. Catering, private party, drive-thru and online ordering services are available. All locations are in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

California-based HUMMUS REPUBLIC (founded 2014) has increased by 3 units, from 2 to 5 (150% growth). This fast casual Mediterranean concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the locations are in CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Emeryville, CA-based PEET’S COFFEE & TEA (founded 1966) has increased by 63 units, from 190 to 253 (33% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are CA, CO, DC, IL, MA, MD, OR, VA and WA. We last featured this concept on 7/31/18 (1% growth).

