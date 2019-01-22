Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/22/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Birmingham, AL-based GUTHRIE’S CHICKEN FINGERS (founded 1965) has increased by 2 units, from 26 to 28 (8% growth). These quick serve chicken restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are AL, FL, GA, KY, OH and TN.

St Paul, MN-based GREEN MILL RESTAURANT & BAR (founded 1935) has increased by 5 units for the Crooked Pint Ale concept, from 6 to 11 (83% concept growth). The company also operates the 24-unit Green Mill Restaurants & Bar concept. These family/casual American and Italian style restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250. Catering, delivery and online orderijng services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in MN and WI.

Nashville, TN-based J ALEXANDER’S (founded 1991) has increased by 1 unit for the Redlands Grill concept, from 11 to 12 (9% concept growth) and by 3 units for the Stoney River Restaurants concept, from 10 to 13 (30% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 40 to 44 (10% company growth). The company also operates J Alexander’s (19). These family/casual American bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 300. Catering is available. Trading areas are AL, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, OH, TN and TX.

Atlanta, GA-based THIS IS IT BBQ & SEAFOOD (founded 1983) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 80 and catering, online ordering and private party options are available. Franchising is available. All the restaurants are located in GA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Memphis, TN-based ALLSTARS HOT WINGS has increased by 2 units, from 6 to 8 (33% growth). This fast casual chicken wings concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 20. All the locations are in TN.

Texas-based FAJITA PETE’S (founded 2002) has increased by 3 units, from 7 to 10 (43% growth). This family/casual Mexican restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Seating is for about 100. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Athens, GA-based JITTERY JOE’S COFFEE (founded 1994) has increased by 2 units, from 15 to 17 (13% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are GA and TN.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Muncie,IN-based GREEK’S PIZZERIA (founded 1969) has increased by 6 units, from 20 to 26 (30% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Delivery is available. All stores are franchised and are located in IN. We wrote about this concept on 10/3/17 (5% growth).

Gardena, CA-based GYU-KAKU (founded 1996) has increased by 10 units, from 44 to 54 (23% growth). These family/casual Japanese-style restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Banquet services are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in AB, BC, CA, FL, HI, IL, MA, NV, NY, ON, PA, PQ and TX. We last featured this concept on 9/26/17 (19% growth).

Richardson, TX-based GOLDEN CHICK (founded 1978) has increased by 11 units for the Golden Chick concept, from 172 to 183 (6% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Jalapeno Tree concept, from 13 to 14 (8% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 185 to 197 (6% company growth). Golden Chick is a quick serve chicken restaurant, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and drive-thru services are available. Jalapeno Tree is a family/casual Mexican concept, open for lunch and dinner, with full bar service. Per person price range is $8-$20+, with average seating for about 200. Company trading areas are GA, OK, SC and TX. We last featured this company on 10/17/17 (8% growth).

