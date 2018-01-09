Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/09/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Spokane, WA-based TWIGS BISTRO & MARTINI BAR (founded 2001) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). These upscale European restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 80. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are ID, OR, UT and WA.

Colorado-based SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit, from 27 to 28 (4% growth). This quick serve Mexican concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 70. All the restaurants trade in CO.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Brooklyn, NY-based JUNIOR’S RESTAURANT (founded 1950) has increased by 2 units, from 3 to 5 (67% growth) and entered into FL. This quick serve bakery/cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 125 and catering is available. Trading areas are CT, FL and NY.

Atlanta, GA-based TWISTED TACO (founded 2002) has increased by 6 units, from 11 to 17 (55% growth) and entered into KY, NY, PA and SC. These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seat about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA, KY, NY, OK, PA, SC and TN.

Atlanta, GA-based YOGLI MOGLI (founded 2009) has increased by 13 units for the Kale Me Crazy concept, from 2 to 15 (650% concept growth) and entered into AL, CO, MS and NC. Their other company concept is Yogli Mogli (14). Overall company increase was from 16 to 29 (81% company growth). These fast casual yogurt and salad concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 40 and catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, CO, GA, MS and NC.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Virginia Beach, VA-based YNOT ITALIAN (founded 1993) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). These family/casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering is available. All the locations are in VA. We last featured this concept on 10/4/16 (20% growth).

Plano, TX-based MOOYAH BURGERS & FRIES (founded 2007) has increased by 5 units for the Mooyah Burgers concept, from 89 to 94 (6% concept growth) and by 1 unit for the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina concept, from 8 to 9 (13% concept growth). The company has added a new concept called Pie Tap Pizza (2) and entered into MA and PA. Overall company increase was from 97 to 105 (8% company growth). The restaurants are fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Average unit has seating for about 60. Ojos Locos is a family/casual sports bar concept, with seating for about 250. Catering, private party and online ordering services are available. Trading areas are AL, AR, BC, CA, CO, CT, FL, IL, LA, MA, MB, MT, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, Mexico and the Middle East. About half the restaurants are franchised. We last featured this company on 8/30/16 (18% growth).

