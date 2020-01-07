Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/07/20

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Evanston, IL-based FRIO GELATO has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This quick serve gelato concept is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. All the locations are in IL.

Memphis, TN-based COLETTA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT (founded 1923) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual Italian restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve beer and wine and have seating for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. All the locations are in TN.

Georgia-based CUE BARBECUE (founded 2008) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in GA.

Minnesota-based EL LORO MEXICAN RESTAURANT has increased by 1 unit, from 4 to 5 (25% growth). This family/casual restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 100. Catering is available. All the locations are in MN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Vancouver, BC-based DONNELLY HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT (founded 1999) has added two new concepts called The Ballyhoo Public House and Sing Sing. Other company concepts are Belfast Love Public House (1), Cinema Public House (1), Clough Club Room (1), Death & Taxes (1), Gift Shop Cocktail Bar (1), Granville Room (1), Lovejoy (1), Royal Dinette (1) Tavern (1), The Blackbird Public House (1), The Butcher Bullock (1), The Lamplighter Public House (1), The New Oxford (1) The Railway Stage & Beer Café (1), The Three Brits (1) and Pong Bar/Walrus Pub (1). Overall company increase was from 16 to 18 (13% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, serving multiple cuisine types (American, Asian, pizza, bar & grill). The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 225. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are BC and ON.

Miami, FL-based GELATO-GO (founded 2013) has increased by 5 units, from 13 to 18 (38% growth). This fast casual gelato/bakery cafe concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Catering and delivery options are available. Locations trade in CA and FL. Franchise opportunities are available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Irvine, CA-based CALIFORNIA FISH GRILL (founded 1998) has increased by 5 units, from 24 to 29 (21% growth) and entered into NV. This family/casual seafood restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Online ordering is available. The restaurants are in CA and NV. We last featured this concept on 1/15/19 (26% growth).

