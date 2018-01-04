Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/04/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Atlanta, GA-based BUCKHEAD LIFE RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1979) has increased by 1 unit for the Lobster Bar Sea Grille, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates 103 West (1), Atlanta Fish Market (1), Bistro Niko (1), Buckhead Diner (1), Chops Lobster Bar (2), City Fish Market (1), Corner Café (1), Kyma (1) and Pricci (1). Overall company increase was from 11 to 12 (9% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving steak, seafood and American cuisines. Per person check average is $15-$50+, with full bar and average seating for about 250. Meal periods are lunch and dinner. Banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL and GA.

Albany, NY-based INFERNO PIZZERIA (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and private party services are available. All the restaurants are in NY.

Chicago, IL-based HARRY CARAY’S RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1987) has increased by 1 unit for Seventh Inning Stretch, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). Other company concepts are Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse (3), Harry Carey’s Midway (1), Harry Carey’s Tavern (1) and Holy Mackerel (1). Overall company increase was from 7 to 8 (14% growth). The concepts are mostly upscale, serving steak and seafood. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and seating for about 225. Catering and banquet options are available. All the restaurants are in IL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Fairfax, VA-based PRIME TIME SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE (founded 1995) has added 2 new concepts called Barley Mac and The Goat. Other company concepts are A-town Bar & Grill (1), Bronx Pizza And Subs (1), Don Taco (1), Don Tito (1) and Prime Time Sports Bar And Grille (1). Overall company increase was from 5 to 7 (40% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Cuisines are American, pizza, Mexican and sandwiches. Average unit has seating for about 125. All the restaurants are located in VA.

Florida-based MY CEVICHE (founded 2012) has increased by 2 units, from 4 to 6 (50% growth). This fast casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person price range. Units seat about 50, serving beer and wine. Catering and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Dallas, TX-based FIREBIRD RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1918) has increased by 2 units for the Snuffers Restaurant and Bar concept, from 10 to 12 (20% concept growth), 2 units for Mesomaya, from 3 to 5 (67% concept growth) and added a new concept called Tortaco (2 units). Other company concepts are called El Fenix (22), Taqueria La Ventana (4) and Village Burger Bar (4). The restaurants are family/casual, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, serving Mexican and American cuisines. Catering, banquet and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are OK and TX. We last featured this concept on 9/13/16 (25% growth).

St Louis, MO-based LION’S CHOICE (founded 1967) has increased by 1 unit, from 24 to 25 (4% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 70 and have drive-thru service. About half of locations are franchised. All the restaurants trade in MO. We last featured this concept on 10/11/16 (4% growth).

Santa Ana, CA-based NEKTER JUICE BAR (founded 2010) has increased by 10 units, from 61 to 71 (16% growth) and entered into NC. This fast casual juice/smoothie concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Seating is for about 40 and online ordering is available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, NC, NV, TX and UT. We wrote about this company on 9/6/16 (22% growth).

Sacramento, CA-based EL FORASTERO MEXICAN FOOD (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast casual concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 70. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in CA. We last featured this concept on 8/2/16 (20% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.