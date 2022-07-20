Restaurant Association of Maryland Elects Ledo Pizza CMO Will Robinson as Chairman of the Board

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand’s chief marketing officer to oversee RAM and its board of directors

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza is proud to announce its very own Chief Marketing Officer Will Robinson was named the new chairman of the board (COB) for the Restaurant Association of Maryland.

Robinson was officially elected by other members of RAM as the chairman of the board and will hold the position until June 14, 2023. With nearly 30 years of experience in marketing and restaurant operations, Robinson has worked tirelessly to promote the industry to legislators and future employees. As COB, his duties include being responsible for setting direction for the agenda/board meetings and overseeing all operations of the association and the board of directors.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as chairman of the board for the Restaurant Association of Maryland,” Robinson said. “Ever since I started off as a server at Ledo Pizza, I knew this company would provide such a great foundation for me to grow and make a difference within the industry. I’m excited to bring the skills and experiences I have gained thus far to RAM and can’t wait to build better restaurant communities throughout our great state.”

Robinson’s journey with Ledo Pizza began when he was a server in 1996 before he worked his way up to vice president for the brand in 2008 and eventually CMO in 2020. He sits on the executive committee for the Restaurant Association of Maryland and previously served as chairman of the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation.

“Our mission is to promote, protect and improve Maryland’s foodservice and hospitality industry,” said CEO and President of the Restaurant Association of Maryland Marshall Weston. “And Will is a prime example of what we stand for. His dedication to Ledo Pizza and background of various experiences at all restaurant levels has given him the knowledge of what it takes to run a successful business. He has already created a positive impact on RAM and the state of Maryland, so we look forward to being under his leadership as he takes on this well- deserved role as COB.”

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About RAM

RAM members are foodservice and hospitality businesses including restaurants, bars and taverns, food trucks, grocery stores, private clubs, caterers, hotels and other businesses that serve food. RAM also welcomes Allied Members, which are companies that work alongside the foodservice industry by providing goods and services. RAM members are dedicated to their employees by offering careers with advancement opportunities, their customers by providing exceptional dining options and service, and their community by supporting local charities, sports teams and events. For more information, visit marylandrestaurants.com .

