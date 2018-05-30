Restaurant and bar fundraisers for Ellicott City flood victims

Area bars and restaurants have been announcing fundraising efforts to help victims of the flash flood that devastated Ellicott City's Main Street on Sunday.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, 1525 Russell St., will donate $2 for every drink sold until 7 p.m. Wednesday at 14Forty, its multi-level center bar, to the Howard County Government’s Relief Fund, established by the Community Foundation of Howard County to help address the needs in the aftermath of this disaster. From 7 p.m, until midnight, the casino will donate $3 for every drink sold during tonight’s Stanley Cup matchup between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

White Marsh’s Taco Love Grill, 11550 Philadelphia Road, will donate 10 percent of all sales Wednesday and Thursday to the Ellicott City Partnership.

“Yogi for Old EC,” set for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Yogi Castle Ellicott City, 10132 Baltimore National Pike, will feature raffle prizes and a donation station.

Fells Point Tavern, 1606 Thames St., will host a fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, with all proceeds going to victims of flooding in Ellicott City and West Baltimore.

The band Strings Attached will be collecting donations for the Ellicott City Partnership at a concert set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Wieland's Barbeque, 821 Frederick Road in Catonsville.

On Sunday, Columbia’s Black Flag Brewing Co., 9315 Snowden River Parkway, will be donating half of all revenue from beer sold onsite, plus $1 from every can purchased to go. Bartenders will be donating half of all tips earned. And the Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co. food truck will be serving fresh batches of pretzel rolls inside the taproom starting at 2 p.m., donating a portion of sales.

On June 7, Heavy Seas Beer, 4615 Hollins Ferry Road, will donate half of all revenue to the Ellicott City Partnership.

Paulie Gees, 3535 Chestnut Ave., and Baltimore Whiskey Co. are joining forces for “A Drink for Ellicott City,” set for 9 p.m. June 8 until 2 a.m. the following morning at Paulie Gee’s. The bar tab for the night will be donated to the Ellicott City Parntership.

This article will be updated.

