In Response to COVID, Waitbusters Is Now Offering Free Online Ordering and Delivery for All of 2021

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it is now offering all new restaurants free online ordering and delivery for all of 2021 in order to keep them in business due to the state wide shut downs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more and more states shutting down restaurants for dine in, businesses are relying heavily on online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup to stay afloat. Unfortunately hospitality software is costly and third party delivery services make it next to impossible to see a profit. Waitbusters wants restaurants to thrive and is making it easier than ever. For all new restaurants that sign up to use the software in the month of December, Waitbusters is offering 12 months free of subscription and commission costs. With the subscription, restaurants will receive the following:

A Customized Online Ordering Website

Delivery Drivers

SMS & Social Media Marketing Tools

Pickup Including Curbside

Contactless Delivery

The software can be used for standalone businesses or integrated directly with a restaurant’s POS system as well as with your Google business page.

Finding an online ordering solution that is affordable is going to be critical to the health of many restaurants that could be waiting indefinitely for a lifeline from Congress in the form of financial aid. Between that and the ongoing stay at home orders that continue to pop up, restaurants need all the help we can afford to offer. In this season of giving, it’s the very least we can do to give back to those that have worked so hard and brought so much to the community.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner includes various packages and a la carte options featuring:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator



Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

