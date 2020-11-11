A resolution supporting law enforcement before the Anne Arundel council is more complicated than it seems

Anne Arundel County, like much of the nation, spent the second half of 2020 embroiled in tense discussion about systemic racism and justice in policing. The local reckoning was prompted not only by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in May, but later by the revelation of a lawsuit against local police for using a similar restraint on a Black man in 2019, and most recently, by a video of a Brooklyn Park man being forcibly arrested that went viral on social media.Now, just a few weeks and a few million views since the video of 23-year-old Antoine Lee Wedington being arrested was posted on TikTok, the Anne Arundel County Council will consider a resolution that expresses support for law enforcement officers in the county.