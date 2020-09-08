Residents slam Anne Arundel’s reopening approach, call for the revoking of Steuart Pittman’s powers during the first council meeting following break

September 8, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
More than a dozen Anne Arundel County residents criticized County Executive Steuart Pittman’s coronavirus response, called for the removal of his powers, and called for the reopening of the county during the first council meeting in which live audio testimony was available.The complaints come less than a week after Pittman opted to resist moving the county to Stage Three, keeping movie theaters and performance venues from opening, and preventing large gatherings in indoor or outdoor environments.