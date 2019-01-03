Reservations now live for 12th annual Chicago Restaurant Week

Chicago Restaurant Week returns, running Jan. 25 through Feb. 7 (yes, that’s two weeks; it’s been that way for years now), but you can make reservations now.

An all-time high of nearly 400 restaurants are participating this year, offering prix-fixe lunches/brunches for $24, and three- and four-course dinners for $36 or $48. (Prices are slightly higher this year, but CRW prices haven’t changed since 2011, and the lunch-price uptick is the first in the Restaurant Week’s 12-year history.)

There are more than 100 new participants this year, including Aba, About Last Knife, Avli Taverna, Bar Biscay, Bellemore, Brindille (replacing Naha, which closed last year), Duck Duck Goat, Free Rein, Funkenhausen, Ina Mae Tavern, Le Sud, mfk, Monnie Burke’s, Mordecai, Pacific Standard Time, Smoke Daddy (Wrigleyville), Terrace 16, The Publican and Tied House.

A full list of participants, including links to menus and online reservations (via OpenTable), can be found at choosechicago.com.

The First Bites Bash, which takes place 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Field Museum, will feature more than bites and drinks from more than 65 local chefs and restaurants, including Host Chef Joe Flamm (Spiaggia); proceeds will benefit Pilot Light, a local nonprofit devoted to food education for school-age kids. Tickets, $125, are available at choosechicago.com.

