Reservations now available for Yugen, opening Nov. 20

Yugen, the highly ambitious, contemporary Japanese restaurant in the West Loop (652 W. Randolph St.), will open Nov. 20.

Reservations are available now through OpenTable.

There is no shortage of high drama in this opening. Chef Mari Katsumura is the daughter of the late Yoshi Katsumura, of Yoshi’s Cafe, and Nobuko Katsumura, who continues to run her late husband’s restaurant. This will be Mari Katsumura’s first stint as head chef, though she has enjoyed a strong reputation for her pastry work over the years.

The restaurant is owned by Michael Olszewski, who had a well-documented falling out with Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser, his partners at Grace. At the end, Muser was fired, Duffy resigned and the entire staff walked out in protest. Grace closed for keeps shortly afterward.

Yugen (you-JEN) opens in the old Grace space, which has been completely remodeled, except for Grace’s artful, season-inspired restrooms, which remain unchanged. (Seasonality plays such a large role in Yugen’s menu, Katsumura said, that the restroom designs fit the concept perfectly.)

The 68-seat main dining room will feature a 10-course, $205 menu (optional beverage pairings $135). Katsumura described the menu as “contemporary Japanese, with avant-garde technique and Midwestern seasonal ingredients.” Katsumura’s first menu includes such dishes as seaweed salad with fried oyster, uni and foie gras chawanmushi, wagyu shabu-shabu and binchotan-grilled octopus.

In the front is Kaisho (KYE-show), a 16-seat, no-reservations lounge that will focus on craft spirits, cocktails and a small-plates, a la carte menu.

