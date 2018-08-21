Report From New Orleans: Tank and the Bangas Heated Up the ‘Project: Aloft Star’ Tour

–

August has been stifling for most of the country – but somehow things got even hotter this month down in NoLA, with the Project: Aloft Star tour series performance by hometown heroes Tank and the Bangas.

Our favorite hip-on-a-budget hotel group drew packed crowds inside and out to their already buzzy Aloft New Orleans Downtown property. Locals and the local cognoscenti came to hear the funk-gospel-artpop grooves of NPR’s Tiny Desk contest winner’s underground hit “Smoke. Netflix. Chill.” – and the band in turn did not disappoint.

Exhilarating frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball brought all of her infectious energy to the stage, leading the band’s eclectic, soul-filled vibe. (Who knew a flute could sound so funky?) Even backup singer Angelika Joseph held her own so boldly and beautifully. And what of Tank’s signature sartorial style? Think eye-crossing colorful patterns and prints, platform sneakers, glam makeup and gorgeous hair. Amazing!

To be sure, Tarronia had style – and spirit – to die for. When asked how New Orleans influences her personally, she replied. “There are moments when you catch the rhythm of the city, bounce music has really inspired the group. It’s an attitude and confidence, a sweetness that people have here.”

And it’s never, ever boring.

“Someone is always putting on a show,” she continues, “tap dancing on a corner, pretending they’re a statue. I just love that about New Orleans. We just carry that with us everywhere we go. Cuz we’re having a good time with us.” And so were we!

The launch of Project: Aloft Star actually came about from a creative collaboration between Aloft Hotels – Marriott International’s brand for music lovers and music makers – and Universal Music Group (UMG). A cool competition, giving artists around the world a chance to kick-start their careers, the raucous five-city tour celebrates emerging artists at different Aloft properties around the Americas.

They’ll ultimately compete for an opportunity to record a single at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, will also receive mentoring from UMG executives, and (a not so shabby) 500,000 in Rewards Points redeemable for Marriott International hotel stays, as touring takes them on the road. The free (yes, free!) performances kicked off with the British synth-pop wonder Years & Years in Philadelphia this past June.

Aloft continues to take some of UMG’s hottest breakthrough artists on the road, hitting the iconic music cities of North and Central America, to host intimate live performances in the brand’s signature WXYZ® bars.

Coming Up?

Bea Miller in Asheville on August 21

Fatima & Stanaj in Costa Rica on September 14

BANNΞRS in Denver on October 17

X Ambassadors in Austin on November 1 – the final tour stop where the Project: Aloft Star finalists will perform and a winner will be chosen

Catch Tank and the Bangas in NYC at Brooklyn Steel, October 21st.

