Report From London: Diane von Furstenberg Designs this Year’s Claridge’s Christmas Tree

Last year, we unabashedly swooned for Karl Lagerfeld’s provocative upside down Christmas tree for Claridge’s – which, no surprise, provoked some rather strong reactions.

Of course, the storied, celeb-magnet London hotel enlists a different towering style talent each year for what has come to be seen as one of the season’s most coveted honors. And 2018’s guest designer, the inimitable Diane von Furstenberg, has – as we might have guessed – conjured something decidedly more…ethereal. Titling it, quite unambiguously, “The Tree of Love,” it stands majestically, glitteringly beside the grand staircase of the hotel’s gorgeous Art Deco lobby.

“Claridge’s is my favorite hotel in the world, and my home in London,” DVF enthuses. “I was so excited to be invited to create its legendary Christmas Tree. My tree is ‘The Tree of Love,’ celebrating all aspects of love and life.”

Collaborating with artistic set designer Stefan Beckman, artist and illustrator Konstantin Kakanias, and astrologer Shelley von Strunckel, her inspiration for the fantastical tree came from a distinctly metaphysical place – as one might surely have imagined from the prominently spiritual fashion icon.

“Its’ roots come from the earth, its’ branches extend to the sky,” she explains, “The flowers become fruits, the color of the leaves reveal the seasons. Home to birds, shade for children, and shelter for lovers. It is the symbol of strength, enlightenment and life…every tree is the ‘Tree of Love.’ I wish everyone happy holidays.”

All are welcome to stop in and see the tree. But it’s also a great excuse to pop in for a holiday cocktail at the hotel’s glamorous Claridge’s Bar – which comes with some of the best people-watching in London.

