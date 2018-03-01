Replay barcade to host It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' pop-up

Replay Lincoln Park is transforming into Paddy’s Irish Pub from the television series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a posted Facebook event.

The pop-up, “It’s Always Sunny at Replay Lincoln Park: A St. Pat’s Day Pop-Up” will start Friday, March 9 and go through Saturday, March 17, with themed cocktails, Philly cheesesteaks, trivia on March 15, and live musical performance from “The Nightman Cometh,” a rock opera put on by Charlie, played by actor Charlie Day, the janitor and somewhat co-owner of the pub.

Themed cocktails include “Fight Milk (for bodyguards, by bodyguards)” made with vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, cold brew coffee and vanilla cream, “Riot Punch” which will be served in a milk jug, and “The ‘Chardee Mac Dennis' IV Bag,” which is a double vodka lemonade in a souvenir IV bag. Shots named the Greenman, Dayman and Nightman will also be served.

This pop-up follows Replay’s success of its most recent Rick and Morty and Simpson’s-themed pop-ups, both of which featured decorations from local artists, themed drinks and themed games.

