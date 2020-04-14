Renowned Korean Chef to Discuss New Book on Free Live Webcast

( RestaurantNews.com ) The Korea Society is hosting a free, open to the public live webcast with the renowned chef of Manhattan’s Michelin-starred restaurants Danji and Hanjan, Chef Hooni Kim, discussing his new book, My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes (W. W. Norton & Company, April 2020) during a live, free-of-charge webcast Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM ET. Chef Kim will be interviewed by noted food writer and author Andrew Friedman. To register for a link from The Korea Society, a non-profit organization located in New York which is dedicated to building greater awareness, cooperation and cultural exchange between the U.S. and Korea, click here .

Chef Kim is known for defining Korean food in America, and is the chef/owner of Danji in Hell’s Kitchen, for which he received the first-ever Michelin star for a Korean restaurant, and chef/owner of Hanjan in the Flatiron District, for which he received two Michelin stars. Interviewed by well-known food writer Andrew Friedman, Chef Kim will discuss his new cookbook, his insight and deep knowledge of Korean cuisine, and the challenges he faces as a restaurateur in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information or an image of Hooni Kim, please click here .

