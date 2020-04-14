Renowned Korean Chef to Discuss New Book on Free Live Webcast

(RestaurantNews.com) The Korea Society is hosting a free, open to the public live webcast with the renowned chef of Manhattan’s Michelin-starred restaurants Danji and Hanjan, Chef Hooni Kim, discussing his new book, My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes (W. W. Norton & Company, April 2020) during a live, free-of-charge webcast Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM ET. Chef Kim will be interviewed by noted food writer and author Andrew Friedman. To register for a link from The Korea Society, a non-profit organization located in New York which is dedicated to building greater awareness, cooperation and cultural exchange between the U.S. and Korea, click here.
Chef Kim is known for defining Korean food in America, and is the chef/owner of Danji in Hell’s Kitchen, for which he received the first-ever Michelin star for a Korean restaurant, and chef/owner of Hanjan in the Flatiron District, for which he received two Michelin stars. Interviewed by well-known food writer Andrew Friedman, Chef Kim will discuss his new cookbook, his insight and deep knowledge of Korean cuisine, and the challenges he faces as a restaurateur in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For additional information or an image of Hooni Kim, please click here.
Contact:
Esther Song
esther.song@koreasociety.org
Hector DiNardo
hectordinardo@tkprpublic.com