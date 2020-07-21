Val Mazzenga / Chicago Tribune
Remembering Jay Emerich, one of the giants who made Chicago’s Rush Street

July 21, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
Val Mazzenga / Chicago Tribune

The man behind Faces, Jay's and any number of Chicago nightspots has died at age 79.