Remembering Bob Bansberg, a giant among Chicago sommeliers

Bob Bansberg, a sommelier and wine educator whose brilliance, easy affablilty and quick wit inspired a generation of Chicago wine professionals, passed away April 13. He was 65.

Bansberg, as usual, had finished teaching a wine class at Kendall College when he felt ill and went into the hospital, where he was met by his wife, Linda Eggers, and their two children, Claire and Robert.

“He had an immediate CT scan, and he was jovial and completely coherent,” she said. “He literally was making jokes when the doctors came in to say they wanted to bring him back for a second scan. And no sooner than that, he went into cardiac arrest. It’s just such a shock.”

Bansberg came to Chicago as a medical student and took a job at The Pump Room to pay for graduate-school tuition. He soon abandoned medicine to pursue wine studies. After working at the Pump Room, he joined the opening team at Ambria, which quickly became one of the finest restaurants in Chicago.

“He was our guy early on,” recalled Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises founder Rich Melman. “We counted on him immensely. He just had a nice way about him; I don’t think he intimidated people. He was a kind, wonderful guy.”

Beth Partridge, now co-owner of Autre Monde restaurant in Berwyn, was an intern at Ambria and worked her way through many cooking stations at the restaurant.

“He was a doll,” Partridge said. “He was also teaching at Kendall, and late at night, he’d have me help write up test questions. And he always wanted them to be funny. I’m not a sommelier, I was just a kid, and I’m making little burger sliders with great wine — (chef) Takashi (Yagihashi) will be mad when he hears this — and Bob was so engaging. He looks at you like he cares, and it’s legit. It was a hell of an experience, and I didn’t even know it at the time.”

Under Bansberg’s supervision, Ambria was nominated for outstanding wine service by the James Beard Foundation in 1999. Bansberg was named the best sommelier by the Jean Banchet Awards in 2009.

“When I first arrived in Chicago as a young sommelier, I was told by many that Bob was the leading wine personality and figure in Chicago; if you wanted to be the best, you needed to be like Bob,” said sommelier Alpana Singh. “He was, at our first meeting and forever since, as gracious and kind as one could be. We have lost a true gentleman, a leading icon and mentor to many in Chicago’s wine scene.”

“We, as an industry, just lost one of the greats,” said chef John Hogan. “I met him when I was at Everest and he was at Ambria, and whenever I had a conversation with him, he always made me feel like the smartest man involved. Which we both knew wasn’t true.”

The Bansberg family released a statement that said in part:

“Bob was the quintessential people person. He loved creating the experience of dining in a restaurant setting and helping diners forge shared memories of food, wine and one another’s company around a table. To say he had a passion for wine would be an understatement. He had an insatiable desire to know everything to do with wine, and had a nose like a bloodhound. He was an avid student of history, geography and world culture, approaching these passions through a culinary and viticultural lens.

“More than anything, he loved teaching. Nothing was more gratifying to Bob than helping others discover the joy of wine and fine dining. He felt deeply that service was a noble profession, one that was truly his calling. At the heart of his philosophy was the notion that everybody has the right to enjoy a wonderful glass of wine.”

“Bob was that rare personality who not only had the ability to put anyone at ease, but also to make you feel as if you were the most important person in the room,” said chef Ted Cizma. “He was so knowledgeable and so experienced when he spoke about wine — and his anecdotal comments were such absolute pearls of wisdom.”

“I look at him as one of the great sommeliers in Chicago history,” said chef Tony Mantuano. “There weren’t a whole lot of somms in Chicago back in the ’80s, not like it is today. Guys like Bob and (the late Spiaggia sommelier) Henry Bishop paved the way; sommeliers today stand on the shoulders of guys like them.”

“Many of us in the Chicago wine community looked up to him and considered him a mentor,” said sommelier Michael Muser. “This one really hurts.”

A memorial reception will be held 4:30-7 p.m. April 26 at Kendall College’s culinary campus, 900 N. North Branch St.

A scholarship program in Bob Bansberg’s name is being established at Kendall College at National Louis University; donations may be made, designated for the Bob Bansberg Memorial, and sent to National Louis University, c/o Institutional Advancement, 122 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago 60603.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Bar Sotano and Joe's Imports: Where the food is as ambitious as the mezcal cocktails and wines »

Forgotten French? Mais non! Not that it ever went away, but French dining in Chicago is surging anew »

Craving: French — A search for Chicago's best foie gras, quiche, croissants and so much more »









