Relax this Thanksgiving and Let TooJay’s Deli Do the Cooking

Dinner packages and à la carte orders are available for contactless curbside pickup

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While Thanksgiving celebrations will be different this year as many people opt for small gatherings over large get-togethers with family and friends, TooJay’s Deli is as ready as ever before to do the cooking. The following selection of Thanksgiving dinner packages and à la carte menu options may be ordered for groups of all sizes:

Traditional Turkey Dinner ($15.99 per person)

A Thanksgiving classic, this package includes sliced oven-roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable.*

($15.99 per person) A Thanksgiving classic, this package includes sliced oven-roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable.* Glazed Ham Dinner ($13.99 per person)

This hearty option includes slices of tender, boneless ham served with mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable.*

($13.99 per person) This hearty option includes slices of tender, boneless ham served with mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable.* Oven-Roasted Carved Turkey Breast ($55)

Perfect for guests who wish to prepare their own side dishes, this medium-size turkey breast serves 10 people.

($55) Perfect for guests who wish to prepare their own side dishes, this medium-size turkey breast serves 10 people. Hickory Smoked Honey Glazed Spiral-cut Ham ($40)

TooJay’s sweet and savory sliced ham, hickory smoked and served with a honey glaze, serves 12 to 14 people.

*A Garden or Caesar salad may be added to dinner packages for an additional $1 per person. Disposable chafing dishes (including pan, rack and Sterno) are available at $6.99 per set.

Traditional side dishes may be ordered by the pound, including glazed carrots, turkey gravy, green beans almondine, yams, mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing.

Thanksgiving would be incomplete without a delicious dessert. TooJay’s famous bakery has a wide selection of freshly baked favorites, such as Pumpkin Pie, Key Lime Pie and the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Dessert platters with an assortment of sweets are also available.

Orders must be placed by November 21 for pick-up by Wednesday, November 25. Contactless curbside pickup orders must be placed online. All TooJay’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Carlos Goycochea

Pierson Grant Public Relations

cgoycochea@piersongrant.com

The post Relax this Thanksgiving and Let TooJay's Deli Do the Cooking first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.