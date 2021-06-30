Relax and Replenish with Rock Bottom’s New Pool Hop Pilsner

Award-winning restaurant and brewery to offer a limited-time beer brewed with German malts and hops

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is making a splash in the beer game this summer with its new crushable Pool Hop Pilsner.

The pleasantly crisp brew is only available from June 29 to Aug. 10. So as the weather heats up, look no further than this refreshing new beer.

“The Pool Hop Pilsner is a great addition to our vast selection of brews and it’s the perfect beer to go with our new shareable menu,” said Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “We’re excited for guests to enjoy it in our restaurants or choose from our 32 oz. Twistee Cans, 64 oz. Growlers or, available exclusively at our Rock Bottom Colorado locations, our new 128 oz. Beer Barrels!”

What: Rock Bottom is offering a limited-time brew, Pool Hop Pilsner.

When: June 29 to Aug. 10.

Where: Rock Bottom locations systemwide. For the location nearest you, visit rockbottom.com/locations .

To kick off this special release, from June 29 to July 20, Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents to a local charity partner for each pint of Pool Hop Pilsner sold. Come in and enjoy a great beer for a great cause!

To see the full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer and restaurant business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry for not only delicious menu items but hand crafted brewed on site craft beer. Rock Bottom has won more than 200 beer medals from such prestigious events like World Cup of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Houston, the company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

