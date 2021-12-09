Reina Cookies: Ready to Take the Cookie Crown

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cookie aficionados everywhere will be thrilled to know that the Home Team Restaurant Group — known for iconic establishments such as Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q, and Pastiche Catering— has added a freshly-baked brand to their lineup: Reina Cookies . Initiated by local philanthropist and extraordinary baker Reina Cherry, these are no ordinary treats. Prepared with passion, precision and delectable ingredients, Reina Cookies are perfect for any occasion … or no occasion at all.

Kirsten Adeeb Martino of Home Team Restaurant Group said a business partnership with Reina Cherry has been a long time coming. The two have known one another for years, and Cherry’s parents and Martino’s grandparents were close friends. When Cherry decided to start baking cookies to donate through COACHES HONOR, a ministry she started with her husband, locals raved over the sweets and insisted she bake more cookies to sell. Reina Cookies swiftly gained popularity between 2012 and 2017, and, as of late 2021, they’re back and better than ever with the help of Home Team Restaurant Group’s renowned recipes for success.

Because Cherry herself is leading the bakers and sharing her special recipes, beloved cookie varieties will debut one at a time. First on the list is the original Reina Cookie: an incredible combination of milk, dark, semisweet and white chocolate chips, paired with crunchy walnuts and creamy peanut butter to create “the cookie of all cookies,” in the words of ardent fans. Aptly renamed the “Royal Highness,” these half-pound cookies are already flying off baking racks and will be followed closely by the “cult classic” Brown Sugar, Oatmeal and Raisin cookie. And keep an eye out for other flavors coming soon, Martino said.

Reina Cookies are available through the company’s website, reinacookies.com , and make a welcome gift for birthdays, holidays, office gifts, engagements, and many other celebrations and milestones. Or, just order several batches and keep something sweet on hand! Reina Cookies come directly to your doorstep, fully-cooked and frozen to maintain their form and freshness, and with the help of handy instructions, are easily reheated to gooey perfection.

Home Team is honored to carry on Reina Cherry’s legacy of baking the perfect cookie and sharing them with the world. Please visit www.reinacookies.com to place an order.

The post Reina Cookies: Ready to Take the Cookie Crown first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.