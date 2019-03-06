Reimagined Mountain View Drive-In nearing completion in Bushkill Township

A landmark business where generations of families enjoyed ice cream and rounds of miniature golf is set to be revived in Bushkill Township.

Mountain View Drive-In, which closed in 2004 after nearly 50 years of business, is expected to reopen with updated facilities in June at 602 Jacobsburg Road, co-owner Lanie Yaswinski said.

In order to bring the facility up to code and meet current PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection requirements, the property’s former restaurant and miniature golf course had to be knocked down and will soon be reconstructed farther away from the road, Yaswinski said.

“A new concrete slab was poured right before Christmas and they started framing the building in January,” she said. “…We hope to start on the miniature golf course as soon as the weather breaks and it stops snowing. Then, we’ll be full speed ahead until June.”

Mountain View Drive-In’s new building is being constructed where part of the former course was located and the new course will extend into an adjacent field, Yaswinski said.

Additionally, the property will feature a bigger parking lot with curbs and two entrances — one on Jacobsburg Road and another on Henry Road.

Yaswinski, who hung out at Mountain View as a child, and her husband, John Yaswinski, spent 2.5 years going through the zoning and permitting process before closing on the property in May.

The Bushkill Township couple is planning an updated, ADA-compliant course featuring holes in the same shape as those included in the original course along with other familiar features such as a covered bridge and windmill.

Also, each hole will feature a Bushkill Township area landmark such as Henry’s Woods and the “Penny Hole,” a popular fishing spot along the Bushkill Creek, Lanie said.

“So, the old barn hole will become Kostenbader’s Barn and the old church hole will become Schoeneck Moravian Church,” she added.

The Yaswinskis are further paying homage to the site in their plans for the new 3,000-square-foot restaurant.

Due to facility’s new layout, many of the property’s trees had to be cut down, but the couple intends to plant new trees and use wood from the chopped-down trees for countertops, benches and tables, Lanie said.

Additionally, the couple is refurbishing some of Mountain View Drive-In’s original furniture and salvaging some of its original white bricks for the restaurant’s ordering counter.

“We’re going to try to put the bricks below the new counter, so it looks like you’re walking up to the old counter,” Lanie said.

The restaurant, which will be open year-round, will feature a small arcade and seating for about 35 customers. Tentative hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Most of the original menu, including ice cream, hot dogs and pierogies, will carry over to the new restaurant along with other affordable and “high-quality grill” items such as locally-sourced burgers, Lanie said.

“We’ve got a lot of local vendors lined up, including Scholl Orchards, which will supply us with applesauce,” she added.

The property, in a rural residential zone near Jacobsburg State Park, also will include a playground, covered porch, uncovered patio and party pavilion. Nearly 100 more seats will be available outside.

Mountain View Drive-In was opened in 1955 by the late Miklos and Beatrice Krasznavolgyi. The miniature golf course was added in 1962.

“It holds a special place in my heart and everybody’s heart in this area,” Lanie said.

