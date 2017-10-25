Rehabilitating the caramel apple's bruised reputation for Halloween DIY parties

Trick or treat? The caramel apple has long been a Halloween icon: an emblem of innocence speared on a stick and dipped in scalding candy. It’s an unwieldy, gooey-crisp delight more often bought in gift shops than made at home — which is a mistake.

It’s time to ditch the pumpkin carving and stage a caramel-apple party instead. But before we get to that, a brief and tragic biography, culled from newspaper archives, of the caramel apple:

During World War II, the caramel apple was a kindness distributed during the holidays to orphaned children. For two years running, in 1946 and 1947, it was named the “best Halloween treat” and an ideal project to “turn kids loose in the kitchen” to heat sugar to 240-some degrees. Even during the turbulent year of 1968, the caramel apple was touted as an ideal snack for “the rock and roll crowd” gathering for “a Friday night record session.”

Perhaps the first hint of rot appears in 1974, when Kraft offered home cooks a shortcut with “Wrapples.” Think caramel shrink wrap.

And then, in 1982, real terror struck. It was, as The Associated Press put it, “the year that fear stole Halloween.” Less than a month after seven people were poisoned to death with cyanide-laced Tylenol, reports of food and drug tampering skyrocketed. In October alone, 36 cases were confirmed, including this one: A man was stuck by a straight pin when he bit into a caramel apple purchased in Park River, N.D.

From that point on, the poisoned — or booby-trapped — caramel apple would bob in the waters of urban legend.

Tainted caramel apples would again make headlines in 2014 after a listeria outbreak killed seven and sickened 35. At first, it seemed a mystery: Neither apples nor caramel were likely to harbor the deadly bacteria. But University of Wisconsin food scientist Kathleen Glass and her colleagues later determined that juice leaking from punctured apples could foster listeria growth.

Do not be afraid, though. Here’s how you thwart the danger: Eat caramel apples quickly. Enlist your friends to help.

Gather a small crowd, and plug in slow cookers. Set out trays of toppings that’ll allow guests to concoct something creatively delicious. We’ve put together a list of suggestions below, ranging from popcorn to Pop-Tarts.

Get the gang to skewer apples while you disappear into the kitchen to preside over your cauldron. You’ll realize that Halloween has arrived when the caramel begins to boil. What else could summon this seething mess of foam, angry and snapping like a John Carpenter monster? It smells so temptingly toasty and puffs so pretty; it’s practically mesmerizing. (So keep little curious hands well away.)

Once you’ve cooked the caramel to temperature and shocked it in an ice bath, pour it into warm slow cookers to keep it from hardening, and let the dipping begin.

At the end of the night, your kitchen will be trashed. Cleaning may be a trick, but the rest of it? Decidedly a treat.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Makes: About 3 cups

6 apples (Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Jonagold)

Skewers

1 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter

1 cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 Wash apples well, removing any wax, and skewer them. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place shallow bowls of toppings nearby.

2 Combine sugar, syrup, butter and cream in a large pot. Stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved; raise heat and bring to a boil. Cook until the mixture reaches 245 degrees on a candy thermometer, about 45 minutes. Immediately lower the base of the pot into an ice-water bath to stop the cooking. Stir in vanilla.

3 While the caramel is still warm, dip the apples into it. Roll in toppings, if desired. Dry on parchment-paper covered tray.

4 Eat within eight hours, or refrigerate for up to three days. If chilled, allow them to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

Fun topping combinations