Region's newest winery, holding a grand opening this weekend, offers outdoor tasting area with fire pits

The Poconos’ newest winery will host a grand opening event this weekend.

Eagles Rest Cellars, which opened a few weeks ago at 188 Eagles Rest Lane in Stroud Township, will celebrate its opening with candy and wine pairings, live music and lawn games, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The vineyard and winery, part of the 200-acre Eagles Rest farm, is owned and operated by husband and wife Royce and Debra Fetherman and their daughter, Audra Fetherman.

After retiring from the Air Force, Royce discovered several vineyards and wineries in the Poconos area.

Wanting to diversify his family’s farming operation, he began studying viticulture and enology and speaking with operators of nearby wineries before planting Eagles Rest Cellar’s first 500 vines in 2014.

Another 400 vines were planted in 2015 and future plans include planting another 4 to 6 acres of vineyard and an apple and pear orchard.

Red wines include Navigator, a semi-dry frontenac featuring notes of cherry that redirect with hints of black currant; Divert, a semi-dry frontenac featuring hints of medium-toasted oak with “an exciting diversion of a smooth earthy finish”; and Cruise, a sweet concord with a “light and bright classic smooth grape taste.”

White wines include Flare, a semi-sweet frontenac gris blending peach, apricot and pineapple and finishing with citrus aromas; and Lift, a dry vidal blending notes of pineapple and grapefruit that “lift off your palate.”

Pricing is $5-$6 a glass and $12-$16 a bottle. Guests also can choose one of two tasting options:

The classic tasting allows you to sample five wines at the tasting bar for $5 and keep your glass. This option gives you the opportunity to have your questions answered by a server.

The flight tasting allows you to bypass waiting at the tasting bar and choose four wines served in 2-ounce disposable glasses on a carrying tray for $8. The trays can be carried to an outside table or picnic spot.

“It’s a beautiful setting,” Royce said of the outdoor tasting area, which can accommodate 40-60 people. “If people wear the proper attire, they can enjoy their wine and the gorgeous scenery outside next to the fire pits.”

The tasting room, located on the renovated ground floor of the property’s barn, features a bar and table seating for about 20 customers. The family also is looking to introduce a 100-person heated outdoor tent.

According to Royce, the property has been in the Fetherman family for decades, with Royce’s father, Alden Fetherman, starting Eagles Rest Tree Plantation there more than 30 years ago.

In addition to growing grapes and making wines, Eagles Rest continues to operate as a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm, with the tree season starting the weekend of Thanksgiving and ending the weekend prior to Christmas.

More than 4,500 trees grow in the fields and customers can choose from Balsam, Canaan, Concolor and Fraser firs.

Eagle Rest Cellars is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Groups of 7 or more should call to schedule a visit. Vineyard tours are offered at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 570-242-3224; eaglesrestcellars.com.

