Reformed leaders of rival gangs in Lehigh Valley collaborate on a community need: Diapers

July 20, 2020 | 9:00am
Kayla Dwyer
The coronavirus helped pressed pause on a gang war waging in Allentown, and working with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, some rival leaders -- men who have made commitments to nonviolence and community service, and are working to change the gangs from the inside -- worked together to address a community need: collecting and delivering more than 160,000 diapers to families around the region. And they're stocked up for the second wave.