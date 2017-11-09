Reduce the Cost of “No Shows” by Flagging Customers Using Waitbusters’ Digital Diner

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Restaurant no-shows are a massive problem for the hospitality industry costing the industry around $750 million a year. Customers don’t realize what far-reaching effects it can have when they don’t show up for their reservation. It lowers staff morale, it creates environmental waste and in the long term, it puts your venue at risk of shutting its doors. With Waitbusters’ Digital Diner, you can drastically reduce this long-term risk by having the ability to flag guests that are ‘No Shows.” By leveraging this data, restaurants can discover the cause and implement practices to avoid this behavior in the future.

Benefits:

Avoid Losing Money in Labor and Overhead

Ensure that Reserved Tables Do Not Go to Waste

Reduce Food Spoilage

