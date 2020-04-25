  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Redskins trade disgruntled tackle Trent Williams to 49ers

April 25, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Josh Dubow

Redskins trade disgruntled tackle Trent Williams to 49ers