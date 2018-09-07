Redline VR to bring virtual reality gaming and drinks to Ravenswood

It can cost hundreds of dollars to install a virtual reality gaming system in your own home. Thankfully, you don’t have to shell out wads of cash to play VR games anymore: Redline VR in Ravenswood is providing all the tech you need.

Redline VR is not just a typical gaming bar. It’s an opportunity for you to put on a headset and step into another world, one where you can slash buttons with a light saber to music or learn about a cocktail from a spoken word artist before taking the goggles off and drinking it in real life.

“I like making people look at the familiar in an unfamiliar way,” said Aaron Sawyer, artistic director.

Sawyer comes from a theater background — he founded Red Theater Chicago in 2012 — and says he’s looking for ways to make VR accessible to both people who are just trying it out for the first time and people who are experienced gamers. His partner, Jonathon Irons, is heading up the bar’s digital and technical component.

“We’re doing the work for you,” Sawyer said. “We’ve got the best tech, and we found the best way to set up the space and environment. We are experts in this, and we’re trying to give you a curated experience.”

The bar will only serve drinks, although there are options for catering, should you decide to host a party there. Sawyer said once operations get going, he hopes to serve coffee, also with a VR component.

One of the drinks with a VR component is the Pierced Navel, made with peach whiskey, juice, schnapps, peach bitters and garnished with a sprig of thyme and a peach gummy. When you order the drink, you’ll be handed a headset, and for a few minutes, Chicago comedian J. W. Basilo will perform a spoken word piece about the drink before you get to enjoy it.

“We said, if we’re going to have a bar, let’s incorporate VR and augmented reality into everything we do,” Sawyer said.

There are also escape rooms with a VR component, where pressing a button in the VR headset could lead to a clue popping out in real life.

VR technology is at the point that motion sickness is a thing of the past, Sawyer said. As the business grows, Sawyer hopes to install VR treadmills that are omnidirectional and other gadgets to enhance the experience. Currently, the games are pay-by-the-minute ($10 for 10 minutes, or $40 for the hour) with discounts for extended play and various packages for esports and parties.

There are also events, like wine and 3D paint nights, when attendees will be able to paint in VR, and themed nights centering on multiplayer games, like “Star Trek.”

For people looking to play on a more competitive level, there are opportunities to record scores, win prizes and see your ranking locally, nationally and internationally. And for those “doing it for the ’gram,” large projectors will allow your friends to see what you’re seeing inside the headset and snap photos of you as you rip apart evil robots. The space will have tall grass along the walls,to protect people from injuring themselves or running into things.

“We’re really wanting it to a be a cool experience, and we’re paying attention to the people not playing,” Sawyer said. “We are offering an experience that is beautiful and safe and clutter-free, with original content and unique experiences.”

4700 N. Ravenswood Ave., 773-609-0056, redlinevr.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Green Mill owner opening Club Della Robbia next door »

Theatrical and over-the-top Barton G. landing in Chicago in November »