Red Robin Promotes Dana Benfield To Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Dana Benfield

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., (NASDAQ: RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced the promotion of Dana Benfield to the role of senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Ms. Benfield will be responsible for overseeing Red Robin’s Brand Marketing and Guest Engagement teams, as well as leading the Company’s Food & Beverage and Commercialization initiatives. Previously serving as Red Robin’s vice president of Marketing & Menu Innovation, Ms. Benfield is a 15-year veteran of the Company’s Marketing team. Among Ms. Benfield’s many accomplishments during her tenure with Red Robin, she led the development of Red Robin Royalty, which has become a preeminent loyalty program in the casual dining industry. Ms. Benfield will report to Jonathan Muhtar, who was recently promoted to the position of executive vice president and chief concept officer for Red Robin.

“Since joining Red Robin, Dana has eagerly taken on new responsibilities and grown into a trusted leader, developing a talented marketing team and making many valuable contributions to the Company’s success,” said Mr. Muhtar. “We’re looking forward to seeing Dana apply her leadership and marketing expertise as we guide the Red Robin brand to new heights.”

Ms. Benfield has more than 30 years of experience in the food service industry. Prior to joining the Red Robin team in 2002, she served as an account manager for Karsh & Hagan Advertising, where she managed Denver region marketing programs for McDonald’s. She had previously gained food service experience working for a McDonald’s franchisee in Tampa, Fla., serving in various roles from restaurant management to marketing. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority , famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 560 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.