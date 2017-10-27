Red Robin Launches Gourmet Burger Bar at Select Locations Across the Country

Customizable Burger Bar a Winning Addition to Tailgates, Parties and More

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is giving burger fans another reason to “belly up to the bar” with the launch of the casual dining restaurant’s new Gourmet Burger Bar. The craveable catering offering, available now at participating Red Robin restaurants nationwide, serves 10 or more fire-grilled, hassle-free, traveling burgers that can be customized to each guest’s taste.

“From weekend tailgates to weekday meetings, any group gathering is made more delicious, and convenient, with a Red Robin Gourmet Burger Bar,” said Jonathan Muhtar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “This new offering makes it easy for a host or hostess to serve up high-quality, made-to-order gourmet burgers without missing any of the action!”

Each burger in the Gourmet Burger Bar comes individually wrapped and made-to-order with a choice of protein (including Beef, Turkey, Chicken Breast or Veggie Burger), bun (including Sesame, Ciabatta, Whole Wheat or Gluten-Free) and cheese (including American, Cheddar, Pepper-Jack, Provolone or Swiss).

In addition, a variety of gourmet toppings (including Crispy Onion Straws, Grilled Pineapple Slices Sautéed Mushrooms, Guacamole, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeños, Red’s Pickle Relish, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onions and Pickle Slices), classic and signature condiments (including Bourbon BBQ, Chipotle Aioli, Teriyaki Sauce, Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo and Red Robin Seasoning) and house-made Yukon Kettle Chips are served on the side.

Pricing varies by location with a 10-burger minimum. Additional burgers can be added in increments of five. Plates, serving utensils, napkins and cutlery kits are included with every Gourmet Burger Bar. As an added benefit, Red Robin Royalty™ members will also receive a free burger reward with every Gourmet Burger Bar purchase.

Ready to order? Visit www.redrobin.com for more information on the Gourmet Burger Bar or contact your local Red Robin restaurant. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty™ loyalty rewards program, visit royalty.redrobin.com.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.