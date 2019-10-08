Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Unveils the French Onion Ringer and Brings Back Fan-Favorite El Ranchero as its Latest Fall Menu Items

New and Limited-Time Offerings Featured on the Gourmet Burger Authority’s Holiday Menu

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready for the season of YUMMM® at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews! Now through January 26, guests can satisfy their burger cravings with the all-new French Onion Ringer, a flavor-packed burger with Swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, French Onion spread and tomatoes on a melted provolone-capped onion bun, topped off with three golden-fried onion rings. The Gourmet Burger Authority

is also bringing back a fan favorite, the El Ranchero Burger, which is topped with American cheese, candied bacon, crispy onion straws, house-made jalapeño ranch, barbecue ketchup, tomatoes and shredded romaine.

“At Red Robin, we are excited to introduce these new, unique burgers with ingredients that guests can only experience at our restaurants,” said Jonathan Muhtar, executive vice president and chief concept officer at Red Robin. “From the flavorful French Onion Ringer and El Ranchero Burger to the spicy Nashville Hot Boneless Wings, there’s something craveable for every guest’s wish list at Red Robin.”

Beyond Red Robin’s latest burger additions, the casual dining chain is bringing back the Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites for a limited time. The appetizer features bear claw pretzel bites tossed in a garlic-Parmesan spread, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and served with a side of roasted garlic aioli. Red Robin is also featuring its Nashville Hot Boneless Wings, which are tender, crispy boneless wings tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and served on a bed of Yukon Kettle chips with dill pickle slices.

There’s something for everyone this fall at Red Robin. For more information about the new editions and limited-time offerings, or to find the nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority

, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

