Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Introduces ‘A Year of YUMMM’ Burger Package

The Gourmet Burger Authority Offers 12 Months of Burgers for $99 on December 1

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is keeping burger lovers (and their stockings) stuffed all year long with “A Year of YUMMM!” On Friday, Dec. 1, Red Robin is giving 10,000 guests an opportunity to purchase 12 months’ worth of Red Robin burgers at www.redrobin.com/YearOfYummm for just $99. “A Year of YUMMM” packages, valued at $180, will be available during the one-day only sale beginning at 12 a.m. EST while supplies last.

“Red Robin’s top priorities are serving up delicious burgers and delivering amazing value, and ‘A Year of YUMMM’ is a special way we are blending the two this holiday season,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Our exclusive burger package will have burger lovers everywhere saying, ‘thank you’ all year long.”

To ensure guests receive their monthly dose of Red Robin, anyone who purchases “A Year of YUMMM” during the limited availability window will receive a $15 monthly eGift Card delivered to their registered email address. The first eGift Card for December will be issued upon purchase and additional eGift Cards will be sent throughout the year on the first of each month to use toward their favorite burgers in-restaurant.

For more information about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews or to purchase “A Year of YUMMM” package during the sale window, visit www.redrobin.com/YearOfYummm. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty rewards program to receive additional exclusive offers redeemable at Red Robin restaurants, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

