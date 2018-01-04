Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Introduces Resolution-Friendly Gourmet Veggie Burger

The Gourmet Burger Authority’s Revamped Veggie Burger and Feature Limited-Time Offerings Ensures YUMMM for Everyone

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) In the spirit of the New Year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (Red Robin) is encouraging guests to keep their resolutions on track with new and limited-time menu items. Guests resolving for a meat alternative can enjoy Red Robin’s new Gourmet Veggie Burger, a custom-blended, ancient-grain-and-quinoa veggie patty piled high with Swiss cheese, Parmesan-sprinkled mushrooms, tomato bruschetta salsa, fresh avocado slices, sun-dried tomato spread and shredded romaine on a whole grain bun. It’s a veggie burger finally done right and available at Red Robin restaurants nationwide.

Red Robin’s Gourmet Veggie Burger is also available as a Keep It Simple build with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side, or as a vegan option served with fresh tomato bruschetta salsa, avocado slices and shredded romaine wrapped in a lettuce bun served with bottomless broccoli.

“The New Year often calls for changes and resolutions and at Red Robin, we’re no different,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Whether you’re seeking to eat healthy, try new things or stick to a budget, our new and improved Gourmet Veggie Burger and featured menu items offer a delicious and craveable way for guests to stay on track with their resolutions.”

Guests resolving to save some green as part of their New Year’s resolution can opt for Red Robin’s $6.99 everyday value-focused Tavern Double burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries. The Taco Tavern Double features two fire-grilled beef patties topped with fresh guac, crunchy tortilla strips, Pepper Jack, lettuce and zesty salsa. Another crazy-delicious combo sure to please guests’ appetites and budgets is the Sir Acha Tavern Double with two fire-grilled beef patties, sriracha onion straws, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and spicy mayo.

The Chimi Fresco Finest Burger is also available for guests resolving to elevate their burger experience. The limited-time burger features a half-pound Black Angus beef patty with seared queso fresco, a chimichurri vinaigrette and aioli (made from a blend of olive oil, onions, parsley, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and red peppers), lettuce, tomatoes and house-pickled, red onions on a savory telera bun.

Through March 18, Red Robin is also adding a new, limited-time Tito’s Cream Soda to its beverage menu. Tito’s Cream Soda is a sweet mix of Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka with vanilla and fruit syrups and is the perfect complement to 21 and over guests’ favorite menu items.

For more information about Red Robin’s feature menu items or to find the nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

