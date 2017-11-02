Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Honors Military Members with Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries on Veterans Day

Additional Military Benefits Available through Red Robin’s Loyalty Rewards Program

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is giving back. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Gourmet Burger Authority™ is inviting all veterans and active duty military guests to enjoy a FREE Red’s Tavern Double™ Burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries® at participating restaurants nationwide.

“Red Robin is proud to continue our tradition of serving a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to our military guests on Veterans Day,” said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin’s executive vice president and chief concept officer. “Unbridled hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to our restaurants bringing smiles to the faces of the men and women of our military not only on Nov. 11, but throughout the year.”

Red Robin is known for its innovative selection of more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers, including the Red’s Tavern Double burger. The delicious offering features two, fire-grilled beef patties topped with melted American cheese, house-made Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce, fresh lettuce and tomato on a toasted sesame bun. Every Red’s Tavern Double burger is also proudly served with Bottomless Steak Fries, which means unlimited refills to enjoy.

Red Robin’s commitment to giving back to military guests extends beyond Veterans Day with exclusive military benefits through the Red Robin Royalty®. Veterans and active duty military members along with their parents and spouses, can sign up for Red Robin’s rewards program to receive special offers, perks and deals all year long at Red Robin restaurants. Guests are also encouraged to show their support to those who have served by sharing photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #RRVetsDay.

For more information about Red Robin’s Veterans Day offer, visit redrobin.com/veteransday. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty and become eligible to receive additional benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

