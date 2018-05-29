Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free

Burger Math Showcases Red Robin’s Relative Value with Five Tavern Double Burgers and Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99 Each

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Math can get complicated, but when you do the #BurgerMath, it doesn’t take a whiz to see that Red Robin is at the top of its class! To celebrate the end of the school year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is saying “thank you” to teachers everywhere for educating us on the fundamentals that five Tavern Double Burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99 each is a great deal. In honor of an unbeatable burger value, on Tuesday, June 5, all teachers and school administrators who visit participating Red Robin restaurants and present their school ID will be rewarded with a FREE Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on dine-in and to-go orders.

“We are able to do #BurgerMath because of great teachers who have taken the time to help us grow and learn,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year.”

Red Robin is also encouraging teachers to share their knowledge of “burger math” on social media using #BurgerMath so everyone can see just how simple it is to understand the value behind Red Robin’s Tavern Double Burger lineup served with Bottomless Steak Fries, which means free refills at no extra charge.

In addition to the “Teachers Eat Free” offer on June 5, teachers who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program, can take advantage of exclusive offers redeemable at Red Robin restaurants throughout the year. New members can join Red Robin Royalty anytime by texting “TEACHER” and their email address to 98666.

For more information about Red Robin’s teachers eat free promotion, visit www.redrobin.com/teachers.html.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority , famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 560 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

