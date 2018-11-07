Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Celebrates Veterans Day with Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for Military Members

One-Day Offer Available at Participating Restaurants Nationwide

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) In keeping with tradition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating Veterans Day by giving back to the brave men and women of the military. On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Gourmet Burger Authority is honoring all veterans and active duty military guests with a FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries® at participating Red Robin restaurants nationwide.

“We look forward to expressing our gratitude and appreciation for military veterans and those currently serving our country on Veterans Day,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Not only is it a special day for these men and women, but for everyone at Red Robin as we have the opportunity to say, ‘thank you’ for their dedication, service and sacrifice.”

Red’s Tavern Double Burger features two, fire-grilled beef patties topped with melted American cheese, house-made Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce, fresh lettuce and tomato on a toasted sesame bun. The guest favorite is one of our Tavern burgers starting at $6.99 each on Red Robin’s everyday value menu.

Red Robin’s commitment to military guests extends beyond a free burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day. Veterans, retired, and active duty military members, along with their parents and spouses, can sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® rewards program to receive exclusive offers and perks throughout the year.

For more information about Red Robin’s Veterans Day offer, visit www.redrobin.com/veteransday. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and become eligible to receive additional benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

