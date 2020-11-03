Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Celebrates Red Robin Royalty Military Members with Free Tavern Burger to Honor Veterans

Military Members of the Red Robin Royalty® Program Will be Eligible to Receive Offer at Participating Red Robins Nationwide

Greenwood Village, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is thanking the brave men and women of the military. Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 12, Red Robin is inviting all their Military Royalty members to enjoy any FREE Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries® at participating restaurants nationwide. While typically Red Robin makes the offer available each year on Veterans Day, Red Robin’s offer this year begins the following day, Nov. 12 through Nov. 30th. The change is in the hope of alleviating crowds on Veterans Day, ensuring the correct seating capacity and keeping employees and veterans safe from COVID-19. This year’s program allows Military Royalty members to dine-in or place a to-go order when it’s most convenient for them.

“Each year, Red Robin is proud to reward the courageous men and women who have served our country, and we look forward to having another opportunity to say thank you for their dedication and sacrifice,” said Paul J.B. Murphy III, president and chief executive officer at Red Robin. “Due to the pandemic, Red Robin is expanding the offer period and allowing to-go orders to keep its team members and all participating veterans safe.”

In order to participate in this year’s offer, active and retired military members must register for the Red Robin Royalty® Program by Thursday, Nov. 5 at www.redrobin.com/royalty . Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 12, Royalty members will be able to choose any craveable Tavern burger, including the Red’s Tavern Double®, Pig Out Tavern Double, Haystack Tavern Double

and Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double

, depending on your Red Robin location. Each delicious Tavern burger is made fresh to order and features two tavern-sized patties with delectable toppings on a toasted sesame bun, and proudly served with Bottomless Steak Fries®, which means unlimited refills to enjoy.

To learn more about Red Robin’s Veterans Day offer, visit www.redrobin.com/pages/veterans-day/ .

Beyond Veterans Day, Red Robin is dedicated to supporting military guests, along with their parents and spouses, with special offers and perks throughout the year. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and become eligible to receive additional benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty .

