Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a $5 Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries Deal

The Gourmet Burger Authority Pays Homage to its Signature Cheeseburger on Sept. 18

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Fire up the grill, it’s National Cheeseburger Day! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating the iconic cheeseburger with a deal that will make guests melt. All guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant on Sept. 18 can enjoy a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries® for just $5, with any beverage purchase.

“A cheeseburger with fries and a soft drink is the quintessential all-American meal and has been a staple on our menu for nearly 50 years,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “The Gourmet Cheeseburger helped earn our restaurants’ Burger Authority status and we look forward to celebrating its time in the spotlight with our guests on National Cheeseburger Day!”

Red Robin’s Gourmet Cheeseburger is widely regarded as the burger that made the casual dining restaurant chain famous. Packed with flavor and full of YUMMM®, this guest favorite features a fresh, never frozen beef patty fire-grilled to juicy perfection and topped with Red’s pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese.

In addition to the Gourmet Cheeseburger, Red Robin’s menu features more than two dozen Gourmet Burgers served with Bottomless Steak Fries (which means free refills). Guests can customize their favorite burger from more than 100 different toppings or choose from signature offerings on Red Robin’s pub-style Tavern Double menu, which features five burgers and Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99 each. Other guest and chef favorites include the Whiskey River BBQ burger, the Royal Red Robin with a fried egg on top and the MadLove Burger, known for its sophisticated flavors and artisan touches.

For more information about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and to find additional restaurant locations, please visit www.redrobin.com/national-cheeseburger-day.html.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority , famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.