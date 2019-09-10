Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a $5 Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries Deal

With the Purchase of Any Regular-Sized Beverage, Guests Can Enjoy the Juicy Deal from The Gourmet Burger Authority on Sept. 18

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Cheeseburger lovers, rejoice! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a deal that’s packed with flavor and full of YUMMM®! On Sept. 18, all guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant can get a taste of the type of exclusive offer that Red Robin Royalty® members may be surprised with throughout the year – a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries® for just $5, with the purchase of any regular-sized beverage.

“Red Robin has been serving up Bottomless Fun and Gourmet Burgers for 50 years and a cheeseburger with fries has always been a guest favorite and all-American staple,” said Jonathan Muhtar, executive vice president and chief concept officer at Red Robin. “Through the years, while the restaurant has changed, and the menu has evolved, the Gourmet Cheeseburger helped earn our Burger Authority status and keeps our guests smiling and coming back time and again.”

Red Robin’s Gourmet Cheeseburger is widely known as the burger that made the casual dining restaurant chain famous. This guest favorite features a fresh, never frozen beef patty fire-grilled to juicy perfection and topped with Red’s pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and choice of cheese.

For more information about Red Robin’s National Cheeseburger Day offer, visit www.redrobin.com/national-cheeseburger-day. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority , famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

