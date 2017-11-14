Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Celebrates Friendsgiving with Special Gourmet Turkey Burger Bar Promotion

The Gourmet Burger Authority’s Customizable Burger Bar is the Perfect To-Go Option for Friendly Gatherings this Thanksgiving Season

Greenwood Village, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Gobble ‘em up while you can! Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews (Red Robin) is giving back to those who get together for Friendsgiving this year by offering a 10 percent discount on Gourmet Turkey Burger Bar orders from Monday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 24.

“Nothing brings friends together quite like burgers, even during Thanksgiving season,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Red Robin’s Gourmet Turkey Burger Bar is the ideal solution for those who don’t have hours to spend preparing a meal, yet want contribute to their Friendsgiving gathering in a way that everyone can enjoy.”

Each Gourmet Turkey Burger Bar comes complete with individually wrapped, made-to-order turkey burgers with choice of bun (including Sesame, Ciabatta, Whole Wheat or Gluten-Free) and cheese (including American, Cheddar, Pepper-Jack, Provolone or Swiss). Sick of Turkey? The 10 percent discount is also available on Gourmet Burger Bar orders with protein options such as Beef, Chicken Breast or Veggie Burger.

In addition, a variety of gourmet toppings come with the Gourmet Turkey Burger Bar (including Crispy Onion Straws, Grilled Pineapple Slices, Sautéed Mushrooms, Guacamole, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeños, Red’s Pickle Relish, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onions and Pickle Slices), classic and signature condiments (including Bourbon BBQ, Chipotle Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo and Red Robin Seasoning) and Yukon Kettle Chips are served on the side.

The Gourmet Burger Bar comes with a 10 burger minimum and additional burgers can be added in increments of five. Plates, serving utensils, napkins and cutlery kits are included with every Gourmet Burger Bar. As an added benefit, Red Robin Royalty® Members will also receive a free burger reward with every Gourmet Burger Bar purchase.

Ready to order? Visit www.redrobin.com for more information on the Gourmet Burger Bar or contact your local Red Robin restaurant. Red Robin restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty™ loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they’re a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It’s now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.