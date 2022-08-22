Red Mango Introduces New Seasonal Flavors to Fall For

All-natural frozen yogurt and juice shop brings the holiday spice early, starting Aug. 22 for a limited time only

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Autumn is calling early, so spice it up with the spiced to perfection limited time flavors – pumpkin and pecan pie – at Red Mango !

Whether it’s frozen yogurt or a shake, Red Mango’s new take on the classic pumpkin and pecan pies are here to quench your holiday craving. They’re available starting Aug. 22, but the flavorful magic ends after Christmas Day.

While both flavors contain delicious pie bites, the Pumpkin Pie frozen yogurt will also have marshmallows and the Pecan Pie frozen yogurt will have pecan pralines. Full of fall flavor, the Spiced Pumpkin Pie smoothie is also available.

“It’s not the fall season without pumpkin and pecan pies,” said Red Mango Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis. “Red Mango believes you should . . . Treat Yourself Well, so it only seemed natural to offer a guilt-free twist of these fall classics. These flavors are the essence of autumn perfectly captured in a cup.”

The frozen yogurt fall flavor lineup will feature tastes and aromas of cinnamon, spice and everything nice – all-natural, low-fat, kosher and certified gluten free. With calcium, protein and live and active probiotic cultures, it’s a dessert that not only tastes good but is good for you when consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Guests can also earn points and sweet rewards through its free loyalty program, Club Mango .

Inspired by mangoes turning red when reaching their peak of ripeness, the first Red Mango location opened in 2007 with the commitment of only using the best all-natural ingredients for its frozen yogurt, smoothies and parfaits. Today, there are over 100 locally-owned locations across the United States and Puerto Rico serving Red Mango award-winning frozen yogurt. For more information about Red Mango, visit redmangousa.com .

About Red Mango

Based in Dallas with over 100 locations across the U.S., Red Mango is a rapidly-expanding retailer of all-natural frozen yogurt, light foods and fresh cold-squeezed juices. Red Mango Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bars serve fresh, cold-squeezed juices made with raw, never heated whole fruits and vegetables, sandwiches, and salads under 500 calories, fresh fruit smoothies, and uniquely delicious all-natural frozen yogurt fortified with live and active probiotic cultures like GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086). More information about Red Mango Yogurt Café Smoothie & Juice Bar is available at redmangousa.com .

Red Mango is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant management and franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects.

