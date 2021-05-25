Red Lobster has introduced a new 15 Dishes Under $20 Menu. With a variety of new flavors and classic favorites to choose from, guests can enjoy a delicious seafood meal at an affordable price.

Red Lobster’s 15 Dishes Under $20 Menu offers a selection of craveable dishes, including new menu items such as the NEW! Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, NEW! Crispy Cod Sandwich (AKA Codzilla), NEW! Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, and NEW! Baja Shrimp Bowl, as well as guest-favorite items like Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Walt’s Fried Shrimp. To view all 15 dishes, please visit the Red Lobster website HERE .

Guests can enjoy these delicious dishes by visiting their local Red Lobster or ordering through the Red Lobster website for touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring?NEW! Rapid Red Curbside?which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving their car.

The post Red Lobster Unveils New 15 Dishes Under $20 Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.