Red Lobster Unveils Lobsterfest Line-Up

Dueling Lobster Tails

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) For a limited time, Lobsterfest is back at Red Lobster! Guests are invited to choose among the largest selection of lobster dishes available all year, including four exclusive new lobster entrées, like the NEW! Dueling Lobster Tails and NEW! Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese, and a selection of classic favorites and combinations, like the Lobster Lover’s Dream®. Whether it’s roasted, grilled, steamed or topped, there is a craveable choice for every lobster lover to enjoy.

This year’s Lobsterfest menu introduces a variety of mouthwatering new flavors and preparations that are sure to excite guests’ plates, including:

NEW! Dueling Lobster Tails : Maine lobster tail steamed in parchment paper with fresh herbs, tomatoes and lemon, paired with a grilled Maine lobster tail topped with shrimp, bay scallops and roasted bell peppers in a rich sherry lobster cream

Maine lobster tail steamed in parchment paper with fresh herbs, tomatoes and lemon, paired with a grilled Maine lobster tail topped with shrimp, bay scallops and roasted bell peppers in a rich sherry lobster cream NEW! Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese: Maine and langostino lobster tossed with cavatappi pasta in a cheesy truffle lobster cream, topped with house-made toasted Parmesan panko crumbs

Maine and langostino lobster tossed with cavatappi pasta in a cheesy truffle lobster cream, topped with house-made toasted Parmesan panko crumbs NEW! Stuffed Tilapia with Langostino Lobster: Fresh tilapia roasted with Red Lobster’s signature seafood stuffing and topped with langostino lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc

Fresh tilapia roasted with Red Lobster’s signature seafood stuffing and topped with langostino lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc NEW! Lobsterfest® Surf & Turf : Tender Maine lobster tail, paired with guests’ choice of a wood-grilled sirloin, New York strip or filet mignon, topped with a langostino and Maine lobster beurre blanc

Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese

“During Lobsterfest, we’re proud to offer our guests more lobster than any other time of year, prepared in exciting new ways, like our Maine Lobster tail on a bed of wild rice, herb butter and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in parchment and baked to naturally steam and lock in all the great flavors,” says Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director, Culinary at Red Lobster. “We’ve also added truffle, one of my favorite ingredients, to this year’s line-up, which pairs perfectly with lobster to create a rich, indulgent flavor combination for our Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese.”

For even more ways to enjoy lobster, this year’s line-up also features guest-favorites, including:

Lobster Lover’s Dream®: A succulent roasted rock lobster tail and sweet split Maine lobster tail, steamed and served with lobster and shrimp linguini Alfredo

A succulent roasted rock lobster tail and sweet split Maine lobster tail, steamed and served with lobster and shrimp linguini Alfredo Ultimate Feast®: Tender Maine lobster tail, steamed wild-caught North American snow crab legs, signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp

Tender Maine lobster tail, steamed wild-caught North American snow crab legs, signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp Seaport Lobster and Shrimp: A wood-grilled Maine lobster tail, hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and a garlic-grilled shrimp skewer

A wood-grilled Maine lobster tail, hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and a garlic-grilled shrimp skewer Wood-Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon: Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp skewer and fresh Atlantic salmon, finished with brown butter

Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp skewer and fresh Atlantic salmon, finished with brown butter Bar Harbor Lobster Bake: Petite Maine lobster tails, shrimp, sea scallops, mussels and tomatoes over linguini in a white wine broth

A Lobsterfest meal can be made even more special with an appetizer, like Chilled Lobster and Shrimp Cocktail, featuring chilled split petite Maine lobster tails and jumbo shrimp served with Red Lobster’s signature cocktail sauce. Guests can also join in celebrating Red Lobster’s 50th Anniversary by choosing among two new cocktails, served with collectible 50th Anniversary wine charms and celebratory glassware. These include:

NEW! Tropical White Sangria: Moscato, pineapple and mango juices with a splash of Sprite®, served with a collectible 50th Anniversary wine charm

Moscato, pineapple and mango juices with a splash of Sprite®, served with a collectible 50th Anniversary wine charm NEW! Lobster Lover’s Punch: Captain Morgan®, Bacardi® and Malibu® rum, shaken with berry and pineapple juice and served in a 50th Anniversary collectible glass

All the seafood served at Red Lobster, which includes lobster, is sourced in a manner that is Traceable, Sustainable and Responsible to ensure a healthy seafood supply exists now and for generations. Guests who visit Red Lobster will see additional information about the brand’s sourcing commitments on its lobster tanks and in menus. For guests who want to learn more about how and where Red Lobster sources its lobsters, visit: www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards.

During Lobsterfest, guests are invited to share their experiences and Lobsterfest favorites on Red Lobster’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster’s website. Sign up for Red Lobster’s app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?, to earn points and redeem tasty rewards. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

