Red Lobster Reveals “Secret Menu” for Endless Shrimp, Featuring Nashville Hot Shrimp

Today, Red Lobster is revealing a “secret menu” to celebrate their annual Endless Shrimp event. Guests who are “in the know” can order Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp Bites and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers for a limited-time, while supplies last, as part of their Endless Shrimp order.

But that’s not all! Red Lobster is spicing things up by introducing NEW! Nashville Hot Shrimp for a limited-time as well – available to order exclusively through the secret menu while supplies last! The fiery new dish features crispy, corn-flake-crusted shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy rub and drizzled with amber honey.

Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp deal is available now for just $15.99! In addition to the secret menu items, guests can choose from five mouthwatering preparations including Crispy Sriracha Honey Shrimp, Teriyaki Grilled Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo and Hand Breaded Shrimp.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.