Red Lobster Releases New St. Patrick’s Day at-Home Recipes

Red Lobster is celebrating the luck of the Irish by releasing its newest St. Patrick’s Day inspired at-home recipes that are sure to make people feel like they found the pot of gold – filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits – at the end of the rainbow!

Simply download the recipe cards on Red Lobster’s website HERE , and get guest-favorite key ingredients, like Cheddar Bay Biscuits and delicious seafood, easily by ordering To Go or Delivery , as well as purchasing Red Lobster’s Fish Fry Mix at your local grocery store or online .

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Corned Beef Slider – Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day quite like delicious corned beef! Turn your favorite tradition into a savory indulgence by using fresh, hot Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from Red Lobster as the slider buns.

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mint Chip Ice Cream Sandwich – Satisfy your sweet tooth with a sweet and salty ice cream sandwich featuring Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Red Lobster Fish Fry with Stout Aioli – Celebrate St. Patty’s the Red Lobster way with a tasty stout-inspired fish dish! Embrace the holiday by cooking your choice of fish with Red Lobster’s Fish Fry Mix, featuring all the flavors and spices you know and love, for perfectly breaded seafood at-home.

