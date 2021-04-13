Red Lobster has announced new menu items that guests can get their claws on including new handcrafted sandwiches:

NEW! Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich – The perfect balance of crispy, juicy, sweet and spicy! Hand-battered, all-white meat chicken tenders are tossed in a sweet and spicy mixture and served on a toasted brioche bun with pickled pepper and cooling ranch.

NEW! Crispy Cod Sandwich – Don’t worry seafood lovers, we still got you! Fondly referred to as Codzilla for its huge piece of fried cod that hangs off the bun, the 6-8oz of hand-battered, wild-caught cod is fried to crispy perfection and served on a toasted brioche bun with crunchy slaw and tartar sauce.

These sandwiches join a variety of new items that have recently joined the Red Lobster menu, like the Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger , as well as bowls like the Baja Shrimp Bowl , Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl , pastas like the Kung Pao Noodles , and delicious appetizers like Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops and Housemade Crab Cakes – all of which are perfect to satisfy any lunch craving or as a new dinner option! To top it off, all menu items are served with guest-favorite, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Guests can safely enjoy these delicious new items for lunch or dinner from Red Lobster in-restaurant or from the comfort of home. Simply visit redlobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving their car.

The post Red Lobster Releases NEW Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & ‘Codzilla’ Sandwich first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.