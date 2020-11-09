Red Lobster Releases the Hottest Gift For The Holidays – Limited-Edition, Gift Boxes Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Enjoy Easy Holiday Solutions like Delicious New Holiday Party Platters and New Menu Items to Keep the Festivities Going All Season Long

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) This holiday season may be unlike any other, but don’t worry, Red Lobster is making sure the celebrations are filled with that warm, comforting feeling everyone is craving. To kick off the 2020 holiday season, Red Lobster is serving up this year’s hottest gift with the release of limited-edition, festive gift boxes filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Need an idea for the person in your life who has everything? Starting November 16, give the gift of everyone’s favorite indulgence by ordering a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.com, which can be picked up in restaurant or conveniently sent to the recipient’s (or your) door, via touchless delivery, where available. For $1 more, guests can select Half Dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits in the limited-edition, festive gift box from the Biscuits & Extras section of the online ordering page of the website, while supplies last.

“Whether you’re searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can’t physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season,” said Deanna Kotch, Vice President of Marketing, Red Lobster.

And, the crave doesn’t have to stop with Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Red Lobster is also offering a variety of new and easy solutions to indulge in the season with seafood. Red Lobster’s New Holiday Party Platters, available To Go or for delivery, will turn anyone into a holiday hero – regardless if the celebration happens virtually or in real life. Enjoy guest-favorites like Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Signature Shrimp Cocktail and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, as well as NEW! Holiday Party Platters, including:

NEW! Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.

– Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons. NEW! Shrimp Lover’s Holiday Platter – Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Crispy Shrimp. Served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce and spicy Dragon sauce.

For those looking to fuel up between holiday shopping hauls or after a long day of online deal hunting, Red Lobster has rolled out new craveable menu items, like NEW! Kung Pao Noodles with Fried Lobster, Crispy Shrimp or Chicken, NEW! Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl and NEW! Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer. Guests can also celebrate the return of Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Hand-Breaded Calamari, plus Triple Chocolate Brownie Whole Pan and New! Crispy Brussels Sprouts, available for dine-in or To Go, for curbside pickup, where available, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website .

Looking for a great deal so you can spend more on gifts this year? Check out Red Lobster’s Daily Deals line-up, including the new Wednesday offer of Steak-and-Lobster, available for dine-in and To Go, for $19.99.

“There are so many great ways to enjoy seafood as part of your holiday celebration this year, no matter what that celebration might look like,” said Kotch. “Whether you’re looking to enjoy a date night out or gather with family at home for the holidays, we’ve got you covered with a variety of choices sure to meet your needs.”

Throughout the holiday season, earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free loyalty program, My Red Lobster RewardsSM. To learn more, please visit https://www.redlobster.com/rewards .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards . To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter .

The post Red Lobster Releases the Hottest Gift For The Holidays - Limited-Edition, Gift Boxes Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.