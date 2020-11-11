Red Lobster Opens Its First Ghost Kitchen in Downtown Chicago

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Red Lobster ® is opening its first ghost kitchen, located in South Loop Chicago, marking the first time Chicagoans living in the The Loop, Downtown Chicago, River North, Illinois Institute of Technology, Prairie District and Near South Side are able to enjoy America’s favorite seafood restaurant delivered to their doors. The ghost kitchen will be a delivery-only location, serving craveable classics via Red Lobster’s third-party delivery partners* – including Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The ghost kitchen, which has emerged as one of the restaurant industry’s fastest growing trends, enables Red Lobster to evolve its off-premise capabilities, including touchless delivery, and efficiently expand its presence in urban areas in the U.S. and around the world. The delivery-only restaurant model reflects Red Lobster’s investment in innovation and technology to keep up with the rapidly growing consumer demand for food delivery.

“We are thrilled to open our first ghost kitchen in the great city of Chicago. It will enable us to reach new guests who are not currently served by our existing brick-and-mortar restaurants,” said Kim Lopdrup, CEO, Red Lobster. “Off-premise is a huge priority for Red Lobster. We tripled our off-premise sales in the two years before COVID-19 began, and we’ve tripled them again over the last eight months. Opening a ghost kitchen is a natural next step in expanding our off-premise business. It will allow us to reach new customers who want great seafood with a touchless off-premise experience.”

Downtown Chicago residents and visitors can place delivery orders all week from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm CT. Menu options include guest favorite seafood dishes such as Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms and Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon for starters, the Ultimate Family Feast, Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon and Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs for entrees, and of course, Red Lobster’s signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. To view the full menu available at this location, visit Red Lobster on Grubhub , DoorDash , Uber Eats and Postmates .

Red Lobster’s ghost kitchen operates out of 2537 S. Wabash Avenue.

*Delivery not available via RedLobster.com.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards . To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter .

The post Red Lobster Opens Its First Ghost Kitchen in Downtown Chicago first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.