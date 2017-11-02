Red Lobster Offers A Free Appetizer Or Dessert For Veterans Day

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu that includes the following selections*:

Appetizers

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Signature Shrimp Cocktail

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Warm Apple Crostada

Chocolate Wave

Brownie Overboard

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch Club, visit Red Lobster’s website. Sign up for Red Lobster’s app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster RewardsSM, to earn points and redeem tasty rewards. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

*Menu may vary based on location.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world’s largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., with an impressive heritage and an even brighter future. As a private company, owned by Golden Gate Capital, Red Lobster is focused on delivering freshly-prepared seafood at reasonable prices served in a lively, contemporary seaside atmosphere. With 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to being not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, visit www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at www.twitter.com/redlobster and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/redlobster/.

Contact:

Meagan Mills

Red Lobster

407-734-9201

mmills@redlobster.com