Red Lobster Launches “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes to Celebrate National Biscuit Day

One lucky winner will be named the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer; 500 sweeps entrants will win FREE* Rewards

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) In honor of National Biscuit Day on May 14, Red Lobster ® is paying homage to its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits® and the guests who go crazy for them by announcing the chance to become the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer (CBO). That’s right, the home to everyone’s favorite biscuits is launching the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes, during which one lucky Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards? member will win Chief Biscuit Officer status for the year, including big-time VIP perks:

$1,000 in My Red Lobster Rewards Gift Cards**, plus the opportunity to weigh in on upcoming new dishes

EXTRA Cheddar Bay Biscuits to take home or add to To Go or delivery orders placed on RedLobster.com/order

Special VIP status at the winner’s favorite Red Lobster restaurant

Guests need not worry about putting all their biscuits in one basket! While only one My Red Lobster Rewards Member will take on the coveted title of CBO, those who try their luck in the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes will also have the chance to win one of 500 FREE* Rewards including Maine lobster tail or crab legs add-ons, appetizers, desserts, and of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits – 12 extra ones!

“With a biscuit as famous and delicious as our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, how could Red Lobster not celebrate National Biscuit Day? We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer. We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests,” said Lillian Murphy, Vice President, Customer Experience and Loyalty, Red Lobster. “As an extra special thank you for the loyalty our guests have shown during this past year, we’re excited to also be offering 500 FREE rewards as part of the ‘Big Cheese’ Biscuit Sweepstakes.”

Starting May 14, My Red Lobster Rewards app users will receive one FREE entry in their My Rewards wallet. Biscuit-lovers who aren’t yet members or don’t have the app can score an entry by downloading the free My Red Lobster Rewards app, available for iOS and Android , and completing a member profile. To enter the sweepstakes, My Red Lobster Rewards members must simply log into the app and submit the entry in their My Rewards wallet by June 4, 2021. Want more chances to win? My Red Lobster Rewards members will receive an additional entry with every Dine-in, To Go or Delivery purchase (up to two per day) made at Red Lobster restaurants or on RedLobster.com/order during the promotion period through May 28, 2021.

Guests can score more entries by diving into favorites like the Ultimate Feast® and Seaside Shrimp Trio as well as recently introduced menu items, including sandwiches like the NEW! Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, NEW! Crispy Cod Sandwich and Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger, bowls like the Baja Shrimp Bowl, Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl, pastas like the Kung Pao Noodles and delicious appetizers like Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops and more. All such entries must also be submitted by logging into the app as indicated above.

Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside, which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving the car. To view the complete rules & regulations for the “Big Cheese” Biscuit Sweepstakes, visit HERE .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Enter Sweepstakes from May 14, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) through May 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Claim Sweepstakes rewards entries through your account in the App by June 4, 2021. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), who are at least age majority in their state of residence (18 years in most states; 19 in AL & NE). To see Official Rules, including how to enter by mail, all requirements, odds and prize details, click here. Prizes: (1) – $1,000 fulfilled as four $250 Red Lobster Gift Cards issued quarterly plus 24 “One Dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits” rewards and in-restaurant recognition as “Chief Biscuit Officer”. (2) 50 – Free “Main Lobster Tail – Classic Extra” Rewards (Add on). (3) 100 – Free “Starters” menu item rewards. (4) 50 – Free “Snow Crab Legs Extra” Rewards (Add-On). (5) 100 – Free Any “Dessert” Rewards. (6) 200 free “One Dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuit” rewards.

Void where prohibited.

Sponsor: Red Lobster Management LLC, 450 S. Orange Ave., Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801.

**Fulfilled as four (4) $250.00 Red Lobster gift cards issued quarterly. Subject to My Red Lobster Rewards terms and privacy notice at RedLobster.com/terms-conditions#gift-card-terms-and-conditions .

